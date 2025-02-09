The Exchange Season 2 Drops this Thursday

Season 2 of the Kuwait-based Netflix series The Exchange returns this Thursday, February 13.

‘The Exchange’ is based in Kuwait in the 80s and is inspired by true events. It follows two women who decide to work at the stock exchange, an industry dominated by men at that time. According to Netflix, Season 2 moves beyond the stock market as both main characters, Farida and Munira, face off in a battle to make their mark and claim their space as female bosses.

I really enjoyed the first season so I’m looking forward to binge watch the new season this weekend. A couple of years ago, I got invited by the The Exchange executive producer @Beyond305 to visit the set of the show and was really impressed, especially by the props, many of which you’d never notice on TV. You can check those photos and videos out by clicking here.

Speaking of Netflix, Mo Season 2 recently came out, and it’s really great, definitely worth watching if you haven’t already.