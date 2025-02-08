Tim Hortons’ iconic French Vanilla is known for its smooth, creamy texture and sweet, comforting vanilla flavor. Many fans consider it a go-to, especially in colder months, but now there’s an all-new iced version too. If you’re a fan, you can enjoy it hot, iced, or frozen.



If you also want to kick it up a notch, you can add a shot of espresso for an extra boost, balancing the vanilla sweetness with a strong coffee kick. A simple Tim hack that is the ultimate pick-me-up.

Tim Hortons have 12 locations across Kuwait, celebrated for their warm ambiance, 100% premium arabica coffee beans and, of course, their iconic freshly baked and dipped donuts and timbits. Visit @Timhortons.Kuwait and enjoy what ‘always fresh’ stands for.