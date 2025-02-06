I just realized today is my 22nd blogging anniversary. I published my first post on February 6th, 2003 on qHate.com which I just realized is currently down. Turns out I changed hosts and forgot to point the domain to the new one.
Super strange that blogger.com is still online it’s the software and host we had used back then to blog from. I just logged in to make sure that Feb 6 was when I first started blogging and was surprised it worked.
22 years, still blogging.
4 replies on “Celebrating 22 Years of Blogging”
Wishing you a further 22 years more of Blogging. Left Kuwait during COVID but born and brought up there, but your blog helped me and us friends a lot for new events/pop ups/ restaurants while we were there. Cheers
Congrats?😂
Been following your blog since I was a kid.
Many more years Insha Allah 🙂
Wish you all the best. Reading your blogs since 2008. Still check out your blogs for new updates. “Things to do this weekend” my favourite.
Please tell us what’s the story behind the name “248am”