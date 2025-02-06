Movies & TV Shows to Watch this Weekend

This past week I managed to watch two movies, Conclave and Gladiator II. Conclave, was a really great looking film, especially considering it all takes place in one building basically. Super impressive and the story was great as well.

Gladiator II on the other hand, I liked it, but it really didn’t need to be that long. I felt there were a lot of scenes that could have been cut and weren’t really necessary.

Other than these two movies I started watching the new season of Mo on Netflix which has been really funny.

Let me know in the comments what you recently watched or planning to watch.

Movies at the Cinemas

The movies below are now showing at the local cinemas:

New This Week:

Infested (6.2)

Kayara (5.9)

Love Hurts (N/A)

Old Guy (6.5)

Presence (6.7)

The Bayou (N/A)

Other Movies Showing:

A Complete Unknown (7.7)

Den of Thieves 2 (6.6)

Dog Man (8.4)

Fargo (classic) (8.1)

Flight Risk (5.6)

Moana 2 (7.1)

Mufasa: The Lion King (6.7)

Paddington in Peru (6.8)

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (7.5)

The Last Ronin (6.1)

The Prosecutor (7.2)

Werewolves (4.4)

Wicked (8.1)