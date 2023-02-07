Last week I posted that it’s been 20 years since I started blogging and that got me thinking about all the great things I was able to do because of the blog. My memory isn’t great so I most likely left some out, but here are some of my favorite things I got to experience because of my blog:
Visiting the USS Truman Aircraft Carrier
I was invited to tour the aircraft carrier stationed in the Arabian Gulf. They flew me out to the carrier on a military plane and then we landed on the flight deck. I watched fighter jets take off and land while standing just a few meters away from them, I was then given a tour of the hangar deck, the bridge, the watchtower, and all the other cool areas of the aircraft carrier before finally flying back to Kuwait. As a kid that grew up wanting to be a fighter pilot, this was a dream come true.
Breitling WingWalking Experience
I got to sit on top of a biplane while it flew me around. I mean, that’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience right there.
Formula 1 – Abu Dhabi
I was invited by the Abu Dhabi tourism board to attend the F1 race and all the events attached to it. I was given a tour of the city by the city, I got front row tickets to every concert including Depeche Mode and Jay-Z, and I even got to attend a yacht party with Maradonna and David Hasselhoff. An insane experience for a huge F1 fan like myself.
Jebel al Jais in a Ferrari
Ferrari sent me to Dubai and gave me keys to one of their cars for a day. Obviously, the first thing I did was drive to Jebel al Jais. It’s a mountain road that many consider being one of the greatest driving roads in the world and so I got to tick that experience off my bucket list.
Visiting Audemars Piguet in Switzerland
Not many people might find this experience interesting, but I’m fascinated with how things are made. I got to visit one of my favorite watch manufacturers, see how the watches were made, and meet some incredibly talented craftsmen. The whole experience was very educational.
Baselworld
Trafalgar sent me to the largest watch show on earth to cover it for my blog. The show which ran from 1917, ended back in 2019 and so I feel very lucky to have experienced it during its prime (before the Apple Watch).
CES – Las Vegas
Huawei sent me to the largest consumer electronics show in the world, CES. For someone who loves tech and grew up reading about CES in magazines, this was another dream come true moment.
I’m really thankful to all the brands (plus the US Embassy), including the ones not mentioned above, for giving me so many great and fun experiences over the years.
That is absolutely incredible!
Been visiting the blog after miskan and qhate, We used to have so many bloggers back then almost all disappeared. I remember you even had a section on the side with links to all local blogs.
I think the best part was you getting to meet people through the blog for example british ambassador or the mayor in Netherland.
Most memorable posts for me were on your experiences around kuwait which everyone else chose to ignore OR just accept and how they used to get resolved almost immediately once you posted them on the blog. Such a positive win. Remember when you wanted to be elected as a mayor of salem al mubarak ?
also I miss the Giveaways you used to have during Ramadan, hope you can have them back.
Honestly, why didn’t you post your selfie with Kim Kardashian to commemorate this anniversary?
Would have been on this list if we went out for burgers after
Getting a photo is still an achievement tho.
This is amazing. I have a Royal Oak Master Class booked at the Musée Atelier Audemars Piguet in Le Brassus this Thursday. Will also be staying at their hotel (Hotel des Horlogers). I have been waiting for this for long and super excited!
Saad has got some Big Bucks !
* Persian Gulf
Lol
Thank you for the 20 years🙏🙏