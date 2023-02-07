Mr. Holmes Bakehouse, the San Francisco bakery that went viral in 2017 with the invention of the cruffin, is now a Kuwaiti-owned concept. Mr. Holmes is now owned by Nejoud, the same company that owns the brands % Arabica, Eighty Six, Le Relais de l’Entrecote and Marble Slab in Kuwait.

Nejoud and Mr.Holmes Bakehouse have been in franchise talks since 2018, but Mr.Holmes got hit badly during the pandemic and ended up filing for bankruptcy, which is how Nejoud ended up buying them out.

This past weekend Mr. Holmes popped up at Qout Market, and in case you missed them, they’ll be back at the next Qout Market on February 18th. Their first branch will be located in Kuwait City, right next to Eighty Six, and soft open right after the next Qout Market.