Things to do in Kuwait this Weekend

Here are my favorite events happening this weekend. Always double-check the details by visiting the organizer’s account, which I’ve linked to.

Thursday 24 April
Cantina Pizza Pop-up
QUANTUM CON 2025
Kuwait Food Festival
Literary Open Mic at Bliss & Paper
GRAFIKA Market 2025

Friday 25 April
Cantina Pizza Pop-up
QUANTUM CON 2025
Kuwait Food Festival

Saturday 26 April
Cantina Pizza Pop-up
QUANTUM CON 2025
SADI 2025: Ancestral Bonds
The Big Bargain Event
Kuwait Food Festival
Earth Day Treasure Hunt
DAI StoryTime at Amricani
The Washing Machine

