Market Moments from the 1970s

Ian Caldwell was born in Magwa Hospital in Ahmadi in 1955 and lived in Kuwait until 1975. A couple of years ago, he pulled out boxes from his father’s loft filled with about 1,500 old slides, including many from Kuwait. He started scanning the ones related to Kuwait, ending up with about 300 photos that had never been seen before.
The photos were taken by Ian, his father Arthur, and his younger brother Tom. I’ll be sharing as much as I can from their collection, and I’ve started organizing them into groups based on different topics.
The first ones I’m sharing are photos taken of Souk Mubarakiya and the Souk in Fahaheel sometime in the early 70s.
This collection is simply priceless!
Thank you for sharing
Lovely
I love to know the history through one’s collection
60’s & 70’s are probably the best era for expats in the middle east.. pictures says so, although i witnessed only post 2000s.
I’m speechless
Don’t even get us started. The crisp air in Souk Mubarakiya with its signature parsley infused scent of air admixed with the smell of lettuce, radish,spinach and various other greens. Those avuncular blue eyed Irani muscle men of traders, porters and entire by lanes reeking of traditional fragrances, Indian spices and dates and not to forget those enterprising Beidoun women practising their trades. Quite a sight and difficult to re-create through words. No use complaining though- it was a good thing while it lasted.
Thank you to both for enriching us