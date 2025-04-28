Lippy Links vs Gummy Links Drama

Came across this bit of drama on tiktok yesterday. Seems a local influencer is being accused of copying someone else’s product. The product copied is something called Lippy Links and the inventor published a video calling out the influencer. The video has 138K views on instagram and over 3 million views on tiktok.

I thought that was pretty standard since copying is fairly common here. But then I watched another video by @rise_kw where he highlights the fact the influencer had published a video detailing her struggles trying to create the Gummy Links. Now watching the video below I would imagine the video is embarrassing but I’m assuming she doesn’t care because the video is still up.

So much drama.