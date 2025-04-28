Came across this bit of drama on tiktok yesterday. Seems a local influencer is being accused of copying someone else’s product. The product copied is something called Lippy Links and the inventor published a video calling out the influencer. The video has 138K views on instagram and over 3 million views on tiktok.
I thought that was pretty standard since copying is fairly common here. But then I watched another video by @rise_kw where he highlights the fact the influencer had published a video detailing her struggles trying to create the Gummy Links. Now watching the video below I would imagine the video is embarrassing but I’m assuming she doesn’t care because the video is still up.
So much drama.
7 replies on “Lippy Links vs Gummy Links Drama”
I genuinely love how in touch you are with your inner teenage girl.
lol
Cosmetic dupes are ubiquitous. Some cosmetics brands like “e.l.f” base their entire existence on duping bestselling products in the market. They openly admit it.
It’s shameful and I don’t condone this practice.
I always buy the original even if it’s pricier.
I dont get it, what is the use for this controversial innovation?
I think it’s some kind of makeup holder. honestly, seems like a worse version of acrylic organizer
They got “Inspired” as in terms of Bollywood
fashlaaaaaa