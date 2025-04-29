How to get a physical copy of your driving license

A couple of weeks ago the Ministry of Interior announced that expats are now able to get a physical driving license printed for a KD 10 fee. A lot of people were asking what the process was, and thanks to the Reddit user InsecureInflux, there are now instructions. Here are the steps he took to get his physical driving license:

Go to your respective Muroor.

Visit the typing section and request a physical license.

Provide your civil ID and license; they’ll type out a form for you (fee: KD 1).

Take the form to one of the counters inside; they’ll give you a paper with your license details.

Take both papers to the stamping officer; pay KD 10 for the stamp.

Obtain the manager’s signature on the stamped papers.

Submit the signed papers at one of the counters.

Wait approximately 10–15 minutes to receive your printed license.