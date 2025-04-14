Expats will now be able to get a physical copy of their driving license. Sounds weird that this is something new but until recently the Ministry of Interior had stopped printing driving licenses for expats, we only had access to a digital copy. Not a big deal if you just drive in Kuwait but the digital copy wouldn’t be accepted anywhere else in the world. This means if you traveled you wouldn’t be able to rent a car which sucks.
Thankfully the MOI has now changed their mind and allowing us to get printed driving licenses again. Mine expires next month which is perfect timing. The only caveat is that we now have to pay 10KD to get a physical copy which I don’t think is an issue. Source
7 replies on “Physical Driving License Now Available for Expats”
I renew mine 2 days back and it was renewed for 5 years. I only paid 5 KD since only digital option was available. Do you know how to apply now for the physical?
Similar question. Mine was renewed about a month ago and also for 5 years. Is there a way to apply for a physical one now?
It was for everyone, I couldn’t get a physical card for the last two years to replace my damaged license
gasp…..what a pleasant surprise…..good news related to #expatlife
Just in time for my repatriation LMAO
It was announced in papers but not yet implemented said the policeman at Marina. Few expats were there to get the printed copy but they said “only for locals and house driver”
Another way to collect money from expats. 10 KWD every year?