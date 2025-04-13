These Are Kuwait’s Top-Rated Brands

Service Hero recently revealed the results of its 2024 Customer Satisfaction Index, and the top brands in Kuwait have been named (based entirely on you).

If you’re not familiar with Service Hero, it’s the region’s only consumer-powered index, measuring how happy people are with the service they receive across different industries. It’s been running in Kuwait since 2010 and follows strict international research standards, so the results are credible and transparent.

Over 28,000 assessments were collected from customers across Kuwait, rating brands in categories like satisfaction, complaint resolution, loyalty, and more. This isn’t a popularity contest, it’s a data-driven reflection of how brands are actually performing. Here are the winners:

Entertainment: Vox Cinema

Islamic Banks: Boubyan Bank

Retail Banks: National Bank of Kuwait

New Car Sales: Toyota

Car Service: Chevrolet

Private Hospitals: Royal Hayat Hospital

Delivery Apps: Jahez

Restaurants: Mais Alghanim

Fast Food: Pick Yo!

Clothes: Centrepoint

Electronics: X-Cite

Health Clubs: Oxygen Health Club

Home Furniture: Home Centre

ISPs: Zain

Mobile Operators: Zain

Cafes: The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

Airlines: Qatar Airways

Supermarkets: City Hypermarket

I don’t think there is anything on the list above that felt out of place, it’s not like Aramex won best delivery courier or anything controversial like that. Link