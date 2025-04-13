Service Hero recently revealed the results of its 2024 Customer Satisfaction Index, and the top brands in Kuwait have been named (based entirely on you).
If you’re not familiar with Service Hero, it’s the region’s only consumer-powered index, measuring how happy people are with the service they receive across different industries. It’s been running in Kuwait since 2010 and follows strict international research standards, so the results are credible and transparent.
Over 28,000 assessments were collected from customers across Kuwait, rating brands in categories like satisfaction, complaint resolution, loyalty, and more. This isn’t a popularity contest, it’s a data-driven reflection of how brands are actually performing. Here are the winners:
Entertainment: Vox Cinema
Islamic Banks: Boubyan Bank
Retail Banks: National Bank of Kuwait
New Car Sales: Toyota
Car Service: Chevrolet
Private Hospitals: Royal Hayat Hospital
Delivery Apps: Jahez
Restaurants: Mais Alghanim
Fast Food: Pick Yo!
Clothes: Centrepoint
Electronics: X-Cite
Health Clubs: Oxygen Health Club
Home Furniture: Home Centre
ISPs: Zain
Mobile Operators: Zain
Cafes: The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf
Airlines: Qatar Airways
Supermarkets: City Hypermarket
I don’t think there is anything on the list above that felt out of place, it’s not like Aramex won best delivery courier or anything controversial like that. Link
4 replies on “These Are Kuwait’s Top-Rated Brands”
Customer Service here makes you want to only shop online. I’ve seen salespeople yelling and cursing at the elderly and my jaw would drop to the floor. And they feel confident to do this knowing no one is going to fire them or even reprimand them because their toxic, narcissistic managers see them as an extension of themselves. So they would never fire them.
Sephora Kuwait staff for example here insults and screams at purchasing customers. It’s gotten to that level. Read the reviews on Google.
That said, every place on the list is top-tier when it comes to customer service. I’ve only had pleasant experiences in all those places. Even though PICK is always crazy busy, their baristas and cashiers always have a positive attitude. They’re incredible.
Same with Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf who are seeing a resurgence because of the boycott movement. Every month a new Coffee Bean opens up in Kuwait and it’s awesome. I’m happy for them. They deserve it.
There will always be leaders in the industry that understand that the key ingredient to their company’s success is the customer, and that delivering their products and services with a customer-first mindset is essential for that success.
While many others lag far behind, I am encouraged to see so many companies (big and small) that have made or are in the process of making customer experience and satisfaction a core focus.
Am curious why Talabat for Delivery, Dar Al Shifa for Hospitals and IKEA for home furniture, didn’t make it to the list.
IKEA is ranked #6 on their website with a 3.5 star rating. Dar Al Shifa is ranked #6 in hospitals category with a 2 star rating based on 2.8k reviews.