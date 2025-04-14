Kuwait’s Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka

Expo 2025 officially opened yesterday in Osaka, Japan under the theme “Designing Future Society for Our Lives.” The event will focus on innovation, sustainability, and global collaboration, featuring pavilions from countries and organizations from around the world.

The Kuwait Pavilion is one of the most anticipated ones, designed by the architectural firm LAVA (Laboratory for Visionary Architecture). The structure is envisioned as a “Visionary Lighthouse,” symbolizing Kuwait’s embrace of Arab culture, arts, and social initiatives.

Kuwaiti chef Khaled AlBaker (@chefkb) is currently in Japan as the head chef for the Kuwait Pavilion, and he just sent me some photos he took. Khaled helped set up the menu for the pavilion’s restaurant, Sidra, which features classic Kuwaiti dishes like machboos and mourabian among other things. The restaurant is open to all visitors who want to try Kuwaiti food. According to him, getting everything ready wasn’t easy since most of the chefs there aren’t trained in Arabic cuisine, and sourcing the right ingredients was a challenge. But in the end, they managed to make it work.

The Kuwait Pavilion has four exhibition rooms that take you on a multi-sensory journey through Kuwait’s past, present, and future. The experience ends with a massive dome projection that’s supposedly pretty epic. Expo 2025 runs until October 13, so if you’re in Japan over the next six months, you can pass by and check it out.

For more details on the Kuwait Pavilion, you can head over to their Instagram @kuwait_expo2025