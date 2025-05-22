Things to do in Kuwait this Weekend

Below are my favorite events happening this weekend. Always double-check the details by visiting the organizer’s account.
Thursday, May 22
Matilda the Musical
23rd Gold & Jewelry Exhibition
Sadu Immersive Experience
Mozart & Vivaldi Live Orchestra
Friday, May 23
Matilda the Musical
23rd Gold & Jewelry Exhibition
Mozart & Vivaldi Live Orchestra
Qaroh Island Cleanup
Cocktail Non-imported Music
Saturday, May 24
Matilda the Musical
23rd Gold & Jewelry Exhibition
Tango of the Heart
DAI Story Time at Amricani