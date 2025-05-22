This week I started watching a bunch of shows:
Bad Thoughts
Garth Marenghi’s Darkplace
Toast of London
Zero Day
Darkplace and Toast of London both star Matt Berry. Darkplace is hilarious, the whole thing is shot and acted like a cheap old tv show and I love it. Bad Thoughts was fine, most of the funny stuff I had already watched as TikTok clips. Zero Day I’m two episodes in and don’t really like it but trying to stick to it.
I also started rewatching Transparent again, used to really love the series and it still holds up really well. Super easy to binge watch as well.
Movies at the Cinemas
The English movies below are now showing at the local cinemas:
New This Week:
Lilo & Stitch (7.3)
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (7.6)
Other Movies Showing:
A Few Good Men (Classic) (7.7)
A Minecraft Movie (6.0)
A Working Man (6.8)
Heart Eyes (6.1)
Home Sweet Home: Rebirth (4.7)
Hurry Up Tomorrow (5.9)
Final Destination: Bloodlines (7.1)
Pet Investigators (6.1)
Sinners (8.0)
The Accountant 2 (7.2)
Thunderbolts* (7.8)
Valiant One (5.2)
Until Dawn (6.0)
The numbers in brackets refer to the IMDB rating at the time of publishing.
4 replies on “Movies & TV Shows to Watch this Weekend”
zero day doesn’t get better, the pace remains the same, underwhelming ending.
– I only watched one movie this week, The Ugly Stepsister (2025). it’s a body horror cinderella story
– Murderbot shocked me on how accurate and true to the novels. love it
– Season 2 of Nine Perfect Strangers looks better than season 1, more thrills and more laughs
– wtf happened to last of us?! eps206 was pointless
Yeah exactly! If Pedro Pascal was that important you shouldn’t have killed him off, don’t bring him back with super slow flashback episodes
They saw the rage when they killed him in the videogame. Why do the same to us!
Daryl Dixon is way better imo
Does anyone know if Dubai One- the acclaimed English movies channel streams on any popular platform ? I always found their selection most delish.