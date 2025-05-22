Movies & TV Shows to Watch this Weekend

This week I started watching a bunch of shows:

Bad Thoughts

Garth Marenghi’s Darkplace

Toast of London

Zero Day

Darkplace and Toast of London both star Matt Berry. Darkplace is hilarious, the whole thing is shot and acted like a cheap old tv show and I love it. Bad Thoughts was fine, most of the funny stuff I had already watched as TikTok clips. Zero Day I’m two episodes in and don’t really like it but trying to stick to it.

I also started rewatching Transparent again, used to really love the series and it still holds up really well. Super easy to binge watch as well.

Movies at the Cinemas

The English movies below are now showing at the local cinemas:

New This Week:

Lilo & Stitch (7.3)

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (7.6)

Other Movies Showing:

A Few Good Men (Classic) (7.7)

A Minecraft Movie (6.0)

A Working Man (6.8)

Heart Eyes (6.1)

Home Sweet Home: Rebirth (4.7)

Hurry Up Tomorrow (5.9)

Final Destination: Bloodlines (7.1)

Pet Investigators (6.1)

Sinners (8.0)

The Accountant 2 (7.2)

Thunderbolts* (7.8)

Valiant One (5.2)

Until Dawn (6.0)