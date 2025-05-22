I just read a review about the first class lounge where the guy called it the least beautiful in the world. The funny part is, I was looking at the photos thinking, wow, that actually looks like a nice lounge. Probably because I recently experienced the Kuwait Airways business class lounge at T4, which has to be the worst lounge I’ve ever been to.
The lounge was so bad I actually went and sat outside near my gate because I found that more comfortable. The lounge was dark with no daylight, it was long and narrow with most of the seats just facing the wall. It was a claustrophobic and uncomfortable place to be in.
One reply on “Kuwait Airways first class lounge is the least beautiful in the world”
Yes, the business class lounge is completely disappointing, but also the 1st class disappoints in just being .. meh. The most disappointing thing was the catering. Its basically the same food as the lounges in the old terminal lounges; the usual toast sandwiches, danish and some hot plates that you can get at the co-op restaurant (samboosa, sautéed sausages, etc)