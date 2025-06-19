Things to do in Kuwait This Weekend

Another surprisingly busy weekend, here are my favorite things happening. As always, double check the event details with the organizers.
Thursday, June 19
Yellow Balloon Festival
Entertainment Village
Friday, June 20
Entertainment Village
Introduction to Analog Photography
Songwriting 101: Ego Detox
Oil Pastels & Coffee
Saturday, June 21
Entertainment Village
Jam Session
Green Coffee
Eco Talks
DAI Story Time
CHESS SATURDAYS AT AMRICANI
Summer Solstice Women’s Circle
Brew & Bites Brunch
Visit Bait Al Othman