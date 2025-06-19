Kuwait Flour Mills Now Open in Terminal 4

Kuwait Flour Mills & Bakeries opened their Kuwait Airport branch in Terminal 4 this morning. I had a friend flying out and managed to take some photos which he shared with me. It’s pretty smart that they’re selling their coffee and baked goods there, but also a bit odd that they’re selling dry pasta and flour?

Anyway, Kuwait Flour Mills ran into a bit of controversy with their affordable 750fils latte and 500fils Americanos and Espressos back in April. I’m pretty sure the coffee shops at T4 aren’t going to be too excited about them opening up next to them. @kfmkuwait