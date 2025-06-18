Wingstop Kuwait is Now Delivering

A couple of days ago, Wingstop started delivery in Kuwait exclusively through Talabat. They currently have just two locations open, so the delivery coverage is still limited. For now, they deliver to the following areas:

Bayan

Daiya

Dasma

Hawally

Jabriya

Mansouriya

Messila

Mishref

Mubarak Al-Abdullah

Qadsiya

Rumaithiya

Sabah Al Salem

Salmiya

Salwa

Shaab

They’re planning to open four more locations around Kuwait, with the next one expected to launch next month at Assima Mall. As more locations open, the delivery zones will expand. @wingstopkuwait