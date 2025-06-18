A couple of days ago, Wingstop started delivery in Kuwait exclusively through Talabat. They currently have just two locations open, so the delivery coverage is still limited. For now, they deliver to the following areas:
Bayan
Daiya
Dasma
Hawally
Jabriya
Mansouriya
Messila
Mishref
Mubarak Al-Abdullah
Qadsiya
Rumaithiya
Sabah Al Salem
Salmiya
Salwa
Shaab
They’re planning to open four more locations around Kuwait, with the next one expected to launch next month at Assima Mall. As more locations open, the delivery zones will expand. @wingstopkuwait
One reply on “Wingstop Kuwait is Now Delivering”
My problem with Talabat, is delivery coverage. Like sometimes it can deliver to a place nearby. But my place is not included even though the distance is not big.