Things to do in Kuwait this Weekend

I’m really surprised how many things are still taking place every weekend even through the summer. Usually it gets pretty quiet, but there are still plenty of things to do. Check out my favorite ones below and as always, double check the event details with the organizers.
Thursday, August 14
Korean Movie Night: Harbin
Story Time at PCC
Friday, August 15
8 15 Mini Market
Sunrise Paddle
The Gathering
Saturday, August 16
Girls Only Game Day
8 15 Mini Market
Sunrise Paddle
DAI Story Time Zoo
DAI Family Day
Social Game Night
Matcha Workshop with Oysa
Lumen printing
Visual Journaling