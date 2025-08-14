@VisitKuwait posted the 4 different categories that were recently introduced for the Kuwait tourist visa. source
The cost of the tourist visa is just KD 3 so around $10. source
5 replies on “4 Categories for the Kuwait Tourist Visa & the Cost”
Visa fees are listed on the website, at the bottom of this page:
https://kuwaitvisa.moi.gov.kw/visa-instructions
thanks!
I am impressed with the cost of tourist visa for Kuwait. It is a pittance compared to what one has to fork out in the Emirates.
What exactly does the validity period mean here?. Enter within 30 days of visa issuance?. Especially for the single entry tourist visas for 2 & 3 months?. Duration of stay is 60 days and 90 days but validity is given as 30 days
it means you need to enter kuwait within 30 days after visa comes out