Things to do in Kuwait this Weekend

Here are my favorite things happening this weekend. As always, double check the event details with the organizers.

Thursday, August 21

Foodhall Carnival

Friday, August 22

Foodhall Carnival

Sunrise Paddle Boarding

Saturday, August 23

Foodhall Carnival

Her Wellness Journey with Lululemon

Unwind Through

Second Chance Book Sale

Color Me Brunch

DAI StoryTime Zoo

Paint & Sip Chill Edit

Escape to Qaruh Island

Korean Game Day

Girls Only Game Day