Kuwaiti Investor Eyes Formula 1 team?

I just came across some interesting but bizarre news. According to a number of articles that popped up over the past few hours, 24-year-old Kuwaiti investor Saad Kassis-Mohamed is planning to resurrect the defunct Caterham Formula 1 team for the 2027 season.

The Caterham F1 Team was a Malaysian, later British owned Formula One team based in the United Kingdom. The team raced for three years between 2012 and 2014.

The reason I found the news bizarre is because, until these articles, I had no idea who Saad was. More than one publication called him a Kuwaiti investor or entrepreneur, but from what I can tell he isn’t Kuwaiti. He might be an investor in the Kuwaiti market, but I haven’t found much on that either. There is a Wikipedia entry that says he was born in Kuwait and is a Kuwaiti entrepreneur, investor, and philanthropist, so I am guessing that is where they are pulling the info from.

According to a couple of the articles, Saad was named last year on Forbes’ “30 Under 30” list in the Social Influence category. But aside from a few press releases on dodgy looking news sites, I haven’t found anything about him on Forbes itself.

Saad’s investment firm, SKM Capital, which is supposedly behind the F1 bid, also doesn’t seem to exist outside of these articles.

The whole story doesn’t add up, yet it is being published on sites like Newsweek, Motorsport Week, and Autosport. Very weird.