Things to do in Kuwait this Weekend

Here are some of my favorite events taking place this weekend.

Thursday, October 2

Gahwa by The Avenues

Fullout Dance Workshop

QERAT Jewelry Exhibition

Friday, October 3

Gahwa by The Avenues

Speedcubing Nationals 2025

QERAT Jewelry Exhibition

Sunrise Yoga

Saturday, October 4

Gahwa by The Avenues

QERAT Jewelry Exhibition

Speedcubing Nationals 2025

SL Show

A Table of Cakes

Urban Sketchers in Blockat

The Cartoons’ Orchestra

Singapore F1 Qualifying Session

Coffee Painting Workshop

Back to School Chess Fest Competition

DAI StoryTime at Amricani

Blooms & Brews

Family Kayak Race

Matcha Workshop

Hardcover Binding Workshop

Sunrise Yoga