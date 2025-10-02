Things to do in Kuwait this Weekend

Here are some of my favorite events taking place this weekend.
Thursday, October 2
Gahwa by The Avenues
Fullout Dance Workshop
QERAT Jewelry Exhibition
Friday, October 3
Gahwa by The Avenues
Speedcubing Nationals 2025
QERAT Jewelry Exhibition
Sunrise Yoga
Saturday, October 4
Gahwa by The Avenues
QERAT Jewelry Exhibition
Speedcubing Nationals 2025
SL Show
A Table of Cakes
Urban Sketchers in Blockat
The Cartoons’ Orchestra
Singapore F1 Qualifying Session
Coffee Painting Workshop
Back to School Chess Fest Competition
DAI StoryTime at Amricani
Blooms & Brews
Family Kayak Race
Matcha Workshop
Hardcover Binding Workshop
Sunrise Yoga