Akon Live in Kuwait at The Arena

Akon, the popular American R&B singer, is coming to perform in Kuwait this November. He rose to fame in the 2000s and still has a strong following today with over 10 million fans on Instagram. He was supposed to perform in Kuwait back in 2015, but the concert was canceled.

Fun facts, Akon holds the Guinness World Record as the top-selling artist for ringtones, and he is also the first artist to hit 1 billion views on YouTube.

@fame.entmt and @quantumconkw are the ones bringing Akon to Kuwait, and he’ll be performing at The Arena on November 21. Tickets will go on sale soon through thearenakuwait.com