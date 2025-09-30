Shuwaikh Beach Park Opens Tomorrow

The new redeveloped Shuwaikh Beach is reopening tomorrow Wednesday, October 1st. The project is part of Kuwait Municipality’s efforts to enhance the leisure and recreational spaces in Kuwait. The 1.7km-long project got upgraded facilities, including a running track, bicycle track, mosques, and several main areas tailored to community needs like sports fields, recreational areas, and extensive green spaces.

I took a stroll around the park and although it’s not covered in trees like the original renderings were, there were plenty of grassy areas to sit and chill. Barbecuing isn’t allow but picnics are. I saw two main play areas for kids each located at opposite ends of the park. There were also two volleyball courts, two basketball courts and a small rock climbing area as well as some outdoor workout equipment.

There will be a 1km walkathon tomorrow as part of the official opening and that will take place from 4PM to 7PM. Here is the location on Google Maps. For more photos, click here.