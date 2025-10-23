Things to do in Kuwait this Weekend

These are my favorite events taking place this weekend.
Thursday, October 23
A5 Mall Kashta Expo
FULLOUT HipHop Dance Workshop
Sonatas for Violin & Piano
RoadRush Festival
The Flag-wavers of Gubbio
Friday, October 24
A5 Mall Kashta Expo
The Elite Comedy Show
Let’s Go Hiking!
RoadRush Festival
Saturday, October 25
A5 Mall Kashta Expo
Self-care Day: Violence Awareness & Empowerment Event
World Mental Health Day Run
Botanical Gelli Printing Workshop
Sip & Flow
Farmers Market
Trash Hero Beach Cleanup
DAI StoryTime at Amricani
Sama & Cacao Ceremony