Kuwait Warns Comedy Shows Over Content

According to Arab Times, the National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters (NCCAL) announced that it will enforce strict measures against stand-up comedy shows that violate licensing regulations and public morals.
I’m guessing this is related to one of (or some of) the recent standup shows that took place. Did anything happen that I’m not aware of?
totally expected, im expecting the same thing to happen with concerts next…..for some reason, there is a huge resistance to simply letting go and allowing people to have more fun…..not sure why….very simply, if you dont approve of such humor……DONT GO
Have more fun? You mean have fun, there`s barely anything happening here.
I`m completely with you on the “you don`t enjoy it, don`t go” thing.
Heard from a friend that Peters did his thing as usual recently and didn’t tone down the vulgar jokes.
Also, I agree with adly. It’s a closed space and if you don’t want to hear immoral stuff, just dont go????
Thought police at it again, you can’t be anything but pg 13 in front of people when behind closed doors things are wild. The hypocrisy is unreal.
If they think that’s bad, imagine what they would do if they knew what people do on dating apps. I’ve learned more from these apps here than what I ever learned in USA, some freaky things go on.
I was at Russell Peters and both he and his warm up act were cringe. It wasn’t material I would have enjoyed watching if I had been in the UK, never mind in Kuwait. Really crude and culturally insensitive. It really did feel like they were going out of their way to tick as many no no subjects as possible.
The material they talked about was related to both men and women’s bits, men in Arab attire behaving differently when out of the Middle East, Russell’s very private life, banned liquids, emotional support creatures being of an oinking nature and more!
I think the government is right. Someone from that venue should have vetted them for suitability.
Comedians that could successfully perform here would be people like Peter Kay or Michael Macintyre. Their humor is clean and inoffensive. The opposite of what we watched.
Why do I feel like this could also be tied to the Riyadh Comedy Festival somehow 🤔
I think this clip might be the reason 🙂
