From supplements to self-care, Provin

Provin, my go-to app for ordering supplements, just went through a brand refresh and launched a new campaign centered around Strength, Beauty, and Balance. The idea behind it is simple but powerful. Health looks different for everyone, and Provin wants to be there for your personal wellness goals, whatever they are.

They’re one of the few local brands that really focus on high-quality supplements and herbal remedies, carrying over 100 international brands including popular ones like NOW, Thorne, Goli, Health Nag, and Optimum Nutrition. They’ve also started curating clean beauty and personal care products such as aluminum-free deodorants, fluoride-free toothpastes, and creams that are as clean as the supplements they carry.

They deliver across the GCC and can deliver chilled products within Kuwait in under 3 hours, which is impressive for anyone who’s ordered supplements or probiotics before. Some of the exclusive brands they carry, like Thorne, are priced close to international rates without the usual crazy local markups.

Their new campaign is about redefining what wellness means to you, whether you’re chasing strength, beauty, or balance. If you’ve never ordered from Provin or want to find out more, check them out at @weareprovin