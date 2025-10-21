Primark is opening their first location in Kuwait this Thursday, and yesterday I was given access to the store to check out the space. If you’ve ever been to Debenhams in that location, you’ll be familiar with it. The biggest change is that the basement is now closed off, and the back entrance that opened to the Electra district of Avenues is also closed.
The one thing everyone’s curious about is the prices. Primark is known for its trendy styles at very low prices, so how do Kuwait’s prices compare with the UK?
I walked around the store randomly taking photos of price tags so I could compare them with the UK website. I searched for each item using its code, converted the UK prices to Kuwaiti Dinars, and rounded up. I then plugged all the data into ChatGPT to calculate the difference. Here’s the result:
Men
Average difference: +0.460 fils
Average % higher: 8.4%
Women
Average difference: +390 fils
Average % higher: 5.8%
Kids
Average difference: +510 fils
Average % higher: 15.8%
Other
Average difference: +120 fils
Average % higher: 7.8%
Overall average difference:
+0.410 fils, which is roughly 8.7% higher in Kuwait compared to the UK.
So basically the prices are pretty close!
Primark is opening in Phase 4 of The Avenues this coming Thursday, October 23 at 2PM. If you want to check out the prices of different items as well as more photos of the interior, check my instagram post.
7 replies on “Primark Kuwait Prices Compared to the UK”
Last pic, they have Christmas decor already??
yes
Yay !
I thought it would be cheaper because of no tax.
There’s Avenues tax
Everyone thought it would be more expensive because Kuwait
Either you haven’t been in Kuwait very long or you’re trolling