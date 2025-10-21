Primark Kuwait Prices Compared to the UK

Primark is opening their first location in Kuwait this Thursday, and yesterday I was given access to the store to check out the space. If you’ve ever been to Debenhams in that location, you’ll be familiar with it. The biggest change is that the basement is now closed off, and the back entrance that opened to the Electra district of Avenues is also closed.

The one thing everyone’s curious about is the prices. Primark is known for its trendy styles at very low prices, so how do Kuwait’s prices compare with the UK?

I walked around the store randomly taking photos of price tags so I could compare them with the UK website. I searched for each item using its code, converted the UK prices to Kuwaiti Dinars, and rounded up. I then plugged all the data into ChatGPT to calculate the difference. Here’s the result:

Men

Average difference: +0.460 fils

Average % higher: 8.4%

Women

Average difference: +390 fils

Average % higher: 5.8%

Kids

Average difference: +510 fils

Average % higher: 15.8%

Other

Average difference: +120 fils

Average % higher: 7.8%

Overall average difference:

+0.410 fils, which is roughly 8.7% higher in Kuwait compared to the UK.

So basically the prices are pretty close!

Primark is opening in Phase 4 of The Avenues this coming Thursday, October 23 at 2PM. If you want to check out the prices of different items as well as more photos of the interior, check my instagram post.