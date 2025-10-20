I woke up this morning to find 48 credit card transaction messages from NBK. It was a bit confusing at first because my iPhone had grouped up all the messages and given me a summary and I thought at first it was one declined transaction. But, I quickly realized it was more than one transaction and that my card had been compromised. The first thing I did was log into my NBK app and block the card until I could wake up and figure out what was going on.
Based on what I could tell, only 1 transaction might have gone through and it was for a small amount of $4.99, but then it was later credited back to my account. Everything else seems to have gotten declined.
I called NBK up to report my card as being compromised and to issue a new one. The employee checked and turns out NBK had already blocked my card before I did because of suspected fraudulent transaction which is why all the transactions had gotten declined. They’re now going to issue me a new card which I should get before I travel next week. He mentioned it takes 3-4 working days so I should be fine.
Last year my brand new debit card was compromised and two transactions had gone through which were returned back to me a week later. I barely use this credit card that got compromised since I have another prepaid one I use for most of my transactions since that one gets me miles. So I was pretty lucky that NBK blocked my card as soon as they detected anything weird or else I might have been out of a good chunk of money just before my trip.
14 replies on “My credit card was compromised”
*They’re now going to issue me a new card which I should get before I travel next week.
Thanks
Did you this credit card on shein, temu or alibaba? I am suspicious that people who use these services are more prone to this.
I’ve used these sites you’ve mentioned for years and years and never had an issue.
Nope I used my prepaid card on AliExpress. AliExpress isn’t going to try and steal my credit card.
They’re not going to steal your credit card, but these things might happen for several reasons even without falling for a phishing scam, most likely purchasing from a website with poor security practices, malware, or a data breach or theft, which happens to reputable companies. Usually western companies would announce this and provide support, but I doubt Chinese companies follow these pro consumer practices.
Close call!! Which prepaid card do you use for miles?
The Avios, gives me miles with Qatar Airways. But don’t think it’s that great, I think I heard CBK’s miles card gives double what I get with NBK. NBK gives 3 points with every KD locally and 5 points when used abroad.
Oh cool I have the same one. The CBK one looks tempting – essentially the same perks as NBK but better
Seems that banks in Kuwait started to implement better fraud prevention and they now focus on transactions for small amounts or “zero” amounts, which are used to check the validity of the card.
Credit card fraud is super common. Happened to me once because I accidenltly connected to a wrong wifi at the airport labeled as “Free_GVA_Wifi” instead of “GVA_wifi_free” as there were 10 other networks named similarly. Got a few notifications saying 0.00 GBP has been deducted and a few minutes after, the hacker took almost 100 KD from my credit card but luckily the money is insured so money came back in 61 days approx.
Hey man ! I wasnt done spending it in the gentlemens club why did you stop it ? I was using it for a good cause.
This reminds me to check on a fraud transaction from Shein a few months ago, it was 7.99, purchase made at 3 am, I sleep by 10. NBK said they would investigate but I never heard anything back from them.
Mark any idea on how you think the card was compromised?