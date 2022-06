The cultural season “Summer of Kuwait 2022” has started at JACC and so far they’ve released the list of events for June which are:

Aden Nights with Khaled Al-Mulla and Abdel Moneim Al-Ameri

June 10

Gipsy Kings – The soul of Spain in Kuwait

June 16, 17

Turkish Delights with Bassam Al-Bloushi

June 20

Ministry of Science Live

June 23, 24, 25

As of this post, only tickets to Aden Nights and Gipsy Kings are on sale and you can book those on their website jacc-kw.com