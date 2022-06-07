Back on June 6th, 2016 Entertainment City was closed down for renovations. It was meant to reopen again in 2021 but instead, in 2020 it was completely demolished. Yesterday marked the 6-year anniversary of its closing.
Entertainment City became another landmark in Kuwait to get demolished and joined a long list of other important places that were demolished in recent years including:
Shaab Park
Bait Lothan
Kuwait Airways Building
Al-Sawaber
Aqua Park
Ice Skating Rink
The Original Chamber of Commerce
It’s really sad.
My heart breaks every time i see the site when i pass by the sea bridge. so many memories. especially for Indians. Every twice a year Indian community use to organize a carnival called “India Day”. we all use to show up there around Friday morning 11 am. we go for all the rides have lunch at food court and around 5 pm a musical events starts with dance competition and later popular indian celebrity singers use to sing and perform. The show ends we have dinner there and return home feeling refreshed. I am 30 now and i feel kuwait was way better earlier. Now its just avenues and movies. ONLY winter time you have excellent activites
Half of the movies are getting banned now so we don’t even have that anymore.
It’s insane that there is a country without an amusement park. Even warn torn Somalia has multiple amusement parks, Afghanistan has amusement parks, and North Korea has amusement parks (I googled it). It might actually be that Kuwait is the only country on earth without an amusement park. What kind of shit is this? Why are we OK with this?
The only theme parks we have now is NatGeo Urban Explorer in Assima Mall and Kidzania in Avenues. Also, there’s arcades like Future Kid and Magic Planet.
NatGeo isn’t a theme park really and wouldn’t call mall ones like kidzania and magic planet theme parks either. But we do have some Shaab Parkesque ones just not as big, like Marah Land https://goo.gl/maps/zY2RQcGLJ9XF8uER6 although oddly it’s saying its permanently closed 🤔
Damn even giggles looks to be closed https://goo.gl/maps/KPCodCYgfULMpUH8A
Because people with wealth and power to change this leave Kuwait and travel to other countries for entertainment while those who can’t afford that probably have long working hours, leaving very little time or money for them to even care about such issues. There’s a term for such a system and we’ve been taught to fetishize it.
Hawally Park is an amusement park
Hawally Park is located in Kuwait and currently open everyday
You got to be kidding me right! Hawally Park! LOL! Compare Hawally Park to other amusements parks around GCC. Hawally Park would be like Slums compared to other parks.
hahahahhahaah good one
Lol comparing Kuwait to North Korea and Somalia. Exaggeration much.. let’s be honest and objective for once. Kuwait has many indoor amusement parks, theme parks and arcade places. Amusement parks can be indoor, they don’t have to be outdoor. Most amusement parks and theme parks in Kuwait are indoor because of the extremely hot weather during the summers and frequent dusty “sand storms” throughout all weather seasons that make outdoor amusement parks too costly to maintain and almost impossible to operate. The weather in Kuwait is not suitable for year long outdoor amusement parks. Financially speaking it’s a huge burden.
You can actually google “indoor amusement parks in Kuwait ” or “indoor theme parks in Kuwait” you’ll find over 15 indoor parks that are specifically open right now as amusement parks and/or theme parks in Kuwait.
Moreover in any case, “Hawally Park” in Hawalli Governorate is both an Outdoor and Indoor amusement park fitting all the standards definitions of “Amusement Park”
When Entertainment City and Shaab Park were open, they were financially unprofitable because no one visited them. They were always empty. No one even remembered they exist. People only started remembering they exist because of social media viral posts crying about their demolition. Why were they demolished in the first place? Because no one visited them.
The notion that Kuwait has no amusement parks is untrue largely fuelled by politicised social media misconceptions. Similarly in neighbouring country Qatar, most amusement parks are indoor. Qatar only has one outdoor amusement park just like Kuwait.
I don’t know where you get your info but Shaab Park was always busy. I used to drive by it daily.
I guess it’s because the climate here is not conducive for building theme parks as a business. If the park has to close for most of the year because of the hot weather then I can imagine how it wouldn’t make sense putting up with building and maintenance costs if the park was only operating 3 months a year. I think the old one closed down because it was losing money.
Nahhh kids these days only need cocomelon, tiktok, money for the avenues and iphones for a healthy upbringing. Keep up with the times!
Thanks for that i discovered dubai 6 years ago now im proud resident of UaE
thats no good as i have my memories in it, and it was amazing, a lot of friends used to join there.
Was it even functioning after 2010ish?
This park, when it was being planned and built, was meant to be a world class theme park for the region. The engineers and designers actually flew to Disneyland in California to get ideas, and they even designed the park to have a similar hub and spoke model
Even the rides were inspired by the Disneyland rides, having similar versions to the Jungle Cruise, Autopia, Splash Mountain, the Railroad, and I am pretty sure a few more things
What a shame, its really sad
Pretty certain we’ll all be grumbling just like this ‘celebrating’ 7 years of its closure and lack of an able alternative!
🫡
Now we have Padel courts !! 😁😁
I think it should be pretty clear by now that joy is not allowed.
So, it shouldn’t be a surprise.
I wonder what other joyous things we can highlight to the concerned parties so we can close those up to. So far North Korea is the saddest place, but we’re working hard on getting first place! :)
Kuwait’s internet is too free don’t you reckon? Maybe we could shut that down. There’s way too much digital entertainment out there.
back in those days. Amusement parks were open through out the year.
Many events use to held between November- April max may. aqua park was open in all weather conditions. usually shaab park and entertainment were open in the evening for the rides. While so many festivals and gatherings spot are getting organized in saudi arabia irrespective of weather conditions
After the Amiri Diwan took over around a year ago regarding the entertainment city, all we know is crickets. There hasn’t been a single update or a statement from the government about its timeframe.Guess kuwait has a lot more pressing matters to attend to, the amusement park can be a subject another day 😔