Back on June 6th, 2016 Entertainment City was closed down for renovations. It was meant to reopen again in 2021 but instead, in 2020 it was completely demolished. Yesterday marked the 6-year anniversary of its closing.

Entertainment City became another landmark in Kuwait to get demolished and joined a long list of other important places that were demolished in recent years including:

Shaab Park

Bait Lothan

Kuwait Airways Building

Al-Sawaber

Aqua Park

Ice Skating Rink

The Original Chamber of Commerce

It’s really sad.