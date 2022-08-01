Alo Yoga, the Los Angeles-based premium lifestyle/yoga brand is coming to Kuwait soon. Alshaya got the franchise and based on their jobs posting, they are setting up their head office in the UAE and then opening their first store in Kuwait.
Once open, Alo will compete directly with Lululemon so I’d imagine they will be getting a very premium location in The Avenues for their first store.
I thought Yoga was banned in Kuwait 😂
This is a shop which sells clothes
Clothes that might encourage the youth of our country to indulge in immoral activities?! not on my watch. When ban?
I’d like to see a day where a company opens it’s ME headquarters in Kuwait
i do yoga in my underwear, at home.
Haha lame & waste of resources. Lululemon is global other is irrelevant
whats lame is your boy couldn’t make weight!