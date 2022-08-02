So I flew out of the Kuwait Airways terminal on Friday and parked my car in the long-term parking there, but then had to change my return date and now flying back to Kuwait on Emirates which lands at terminal 1.
Does anyone know if there is a shuttle bus between the two terminals? I checked the T4 website which I didn’t know existed till a few moments ago and there isn’t any info there.
Update: Yesterday I landed at terminal 1 and ended up taking a public bus to terminal 4. There is no shuttle bus once you exit the airport (there is one for transit passengers inside the airport but before immigration). Once you pass immigration and exit the airport your only option is a cab to terminal 4 or a public bus. The public bus station is located off to the side of the airport (Google Maps) and when I got there I found five buses parked.
A KPTC bus was about to leave but I yelled and waved to the bus driver and he stopped. I wasn’t sure if he was gonna pass by T4 but it was one of their new buses so I wanted to try it out. When I got on the bus I asked the driver if he was passing by the Kuwait Airways terminal and he said yes. The cost of the ride was the regular 250fils bus fee. 2 minutes later he dropped me off at the bus station outside T4. Fast and easy.
yes there is bus every 10 minutes
There is? Where do I get it from? Was about to ask a friend to pick me up from one terminal and take me to another since I figured the airport cabs wouldn’t do it.
There are many buses in order to reach jleeb they have to pass terminal 4. route no: 13 is one of them. there is bus depot on the right side as soon as you exit from terminal 1
i mean bus stop*
Yes Bus every 10 or 20 min
So a public bus and not an airport shuttle?
No shuttles – happened to me a couple of times. Airport taxis will take you for KD 5.
I’ve used the shuttle from 1 to 4. Not sure if it is still there. It departs from Terminal 1 (arrivals, where there is the valet facility) and drops you at 4.
Departure from 4 is just outside the arrival. It does not seem to have precise timing. When they get a few passengers, they go.
This is confusing, based on the comments I can’t tell if there is or isn’t a shuttle!
Schrodingers shuttle.
As long as you don’t try to take it, it exists.
there is no shuttle services. there are public buses which passes terminal 4
Just landed, I’m going to find out and clarify this confusion.
Update: there is no shuttle bus! Took a public bus to the kuwait airways terminal. Luckily didn’t have to wait long in this hot humid weather!
welcome back! hope you had a safe flight :)
Please review this public bus 🚌
Yes and no! If you have tickets on another airline then yes the transfer desk will send you on a shuttle to the other terminal, If not you will need a taxi or use public bus.
I’m guessing that shuttle is before immigration and runs on the runway side of the airport.
100% there used to be a shuttle bus back in 2019 between the two terminals. I recall my flight with KA was delayed by several hours and there wasn’t much to do at the airport so went to T1 via the airport shuttle (not a public bus)
in any case if you wish to travel on a public bus to salmiya from airport. It will be route no: X2. it has free wifi usb phone charge equiped.
is it a KPTC or Citybus?
If I remember correctly the numbers with “X” are by Citybus.
Its a “city bus” I can’t remember the bus route of KPTC