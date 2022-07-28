Below is the list of things you can do this weekend. As usual, if I missed anything please let me know in the comments:

Thursday
The Avenues Carnival
Dino World at The Gate Mall
Scientific Center Summer Festival
The Beach Canteen
Jeudis du cinéma à l’IFK: Z
Nursery Rhyme Time

Friday
The Avenues Carnival
Dino World at The Gate Mall
Scientific Center Summer Festival
The Beach Canteen
Nursery Rhyme Time

Saturday
The Avenues Carnival
Dino World at The Gate Mall
Scientific Center Summer Festival
The Beach Canteen
Nursery Rhyme Time
Interactive Children Book Reading: We Found a Hat by Jon Klassen
Trash Hero: Abu-Alhasaniya Beach Cleanup
Come Play with Us! (Chess, Backgammon and/or Scrabble)
Ceramics Workshop: Qahwa Cups

Activities:
Ascend Rock Climbing
Ice Skating at the Winter Games Club
Indoor Karting
Movement Classes at Omni Studio
Roller Blade at Roller Hub
Yoga at Darātma

Museums to Visit:
Abdullah Salem Cultural Center (ASCC)
Amricani Cultural Center Museum
Bait Al Othman Museum
Tareq Rajab Museum

Exhibitions:
Exhibition: I Am Here – Manuella Guiragossian
Exhibition: My Name Is Woman – Maha AlAsaker
Exhibition: Deconstructed Phyche – Sheikha Al Habishi