Below is the list of things you can do this weekend. As usual, if I missed anything please let me know in the comments:

Thursday

The Avenues Carnival

Dino World at The Gate Mall

Scientific Center Summer Festival

The Beach Canteen

Jeudis du cinéma à l’IFK: Z

Nursery Rhyme Time

Friday

Saturday

Interactive Children Book Reading: We Found a Hat by Jon Klassen

Trash Hero: Abu-Alhasaniya Beach Cleanup

Come Play with Us! (Chess, Backgammon and/or Scrabble)

Ceramics Workshop: Qahwa Cups

Activities:

Ascend Rock Climbing

Ice Skating at the Winter Games Club

Indoor Karting

Movement Classes at Omni Studio

Roller Blade at Roller Hub

Yoga at Darātma

Museums to Visit:

Abdullah Salem Cultural Center (ASCC)

Amricani Cultural Center Museum

Bait Al Othman Museum

Tareq Rajab Museum

Exhibitions:

Exhibition: I Am Here – Manuella Guiragossian

Exhibition: My Name Is Woman – Maha AlAsaker

Exhibition: Deconstructed Phyche – Sheikha Al Habishi