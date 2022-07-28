The movies below are now showing at Cinescape, Grand Cinemas and VOX:

New This Weekend:

A Day to Die (3.6)

DC League of Super-Pets (7.9)

Paradise Highway (N/A)

Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank (5.6)

Shark Tale (6.0)

Other Movies Showing:

Corrective Measures (4.2)

Elvis (7.7)

Jurassic World Dominion (6.2)

Minions: The Rise of Gru (7.4)

The Black Phone (7.4)

The Deep House (5.4)

The Reef: Stalked (3.7)

Top Gun: Maverick (8.7)

Classic Movies Showing:

Casino – 1995 (8.2)

Seven – 1995 (8.6)

The films below are also showing at the Scientific Center IMAX theater:

IMAX Movies Showing:

Antarctica

Asteroid Hunters 3D

Minions: The Rise of Gru (7.4)

Ocean Odyssey

Turtle Odyssey

Numbers in brackets refer to the IMDB rating at time of publishing.