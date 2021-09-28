Foundation just came out last week it’s so good! If you’re into sci-fi and are looking for a new epic series to watch, get AppleTV+ and start watching Foundation, only two episodes are out and a new one will be released every week so you can catch up pretty quickly.
If you don’t know how to get AppleTV+ working, I pay for the service with Apple Store cards I buy from Xcite and I use SmartDNS to trick AppleTV into thinking I’m in the US (Same for Hulu, HBO etc.).
Oh finallyy! I was waiting for this. I can’t wait to watch DUNE another must for Sci-fi fans.
Highly recommend Dune! Saw it in IMAX and it was gorgeous – might go see it again!
That’s weird, I can get Apple TV+ productions up and running without the DNS
same
Same
I’m hooked
Please please Can you make a post about how we can get Disney plus working in Kuwait? Do you use DNS?
And,
How do you get Hulu working in Kuwait?
I mention in this post how to get Hulu working, the same applies to Disney+ and any other streaming site. But you need an Apple device cuz you need to subscribe through the apple store. Not sure what the Windows/Android way would be.
Go to http://www.SmartDNSProxy.com, and use their service. They have instructions for so many devices on how to get Disney+, Hulu, and whatever other American service to work outside the USA
I no longer use smartdns for apple tv. I think now it’s internationally available (i do have a us account tho)
hmmm maybe, my SmartDNS is always on so never tried AppleTV+ without it.
Apple TV+ works anywhere as long as you choose a country like US or UK and have store credit in the account. Also, you can get a free 1-year subscription when you buy a new device.
Is this based on the Asimov books?
it’s based of a book so i assume it is asimov