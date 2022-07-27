A couple of days back I posted about the lack of an English option in the Sahel App and clearly a lot of people are frustrated by this. But I bring you good news!
According to a source involved in the project, the app has had the English option available for a while now but are unable to launch it just yet because some of the entities that are in Sahel have not finished adapting to English and English data. That’s why it’s taken longer than expected to roll out the English version, but it will eventually roll out.
That actually makes a lot of sense. For some reason, I thought it was just about translating the text inside the app to English but I didn’t consider the fact that the English data we input would then have to work with the various different ministries that all deal with Arabic paperwork. The fact that the ministries are now working to have English be an option is actually impressive.
Thank you Sahel team!
Another option would be to launch the app in English, but disable features which link to ministries that cannot yet interface with English text.
That would cause confusion because you’ll be able to do things in Arabic that you couldn’t do in the English translation. But I guess you could just have a msg saying “Not available in English would you like to proceed in Arabic?”
We hope they will add the English localization for the user interface soon, so that non Arabic users will be able to navigate the app and understand the services available.
They could add as mark mentioned a text on any service available in Arabic with a label saying “The service you are accessing is not available in English would you like to proceed in Arabic?” or “Open the service in web browser to continue in Arabic?”.
It could be that some ministries need data input in Arabic, but for most services the data would already be entered bilingually like names etc. esp what the expats use.
We hope they will add the same to both ios and android app. Or even a web app people could use via the browser.