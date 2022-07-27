For those of you who were looking forward to watching the latest installment of the movie Thor at the cinemas here, you’re going to have to find another place.
According to Alqabas, the Ministry of Information has banned the screening of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ in Kuwait due to scenes that include gay characters. This shouldn’t come as a surprise anymore, and similar to previous movies that included gay characters, it’s mostly likely going to get banned in other neighboring countries as well.
Nothing more to say really…thank god for streaming services and vpns!
I’ve seen the movie already, and lemme tell you, if there weren’t any gay characters involved, then the movie would’ve gotten banned for showcasing multiple gods (just like when the Percy Jackson movies were banned, but the books that inspired those movies weren’t).
GOOD!
on the path, are we?
SO, now it’s too much work to edit out the very few scenes that are undesirable to Kuwait censorship?
You need permission to edit the scenes and Disney isn’t allowing it.
From my understanding, we are at a point where Disney are the one who aren’t allowing the screening of their movies if the country’s censorship doesn’t align with them. So it’s not really about kuwait’s ministry of information banning the movie, it’s that Disney isn’t giving the rights to begin with.
One benefit I got from the ban of Dr. Strange and now Thor, I get to skip the credit roll and go straight to the post-credit scene!
Spoiler Alert: there is one conversation between Valkyrie and Korg about kronan birth orgin, and another conversation about Valkyrie’s wife, a MUTE wouldn’t be enough?
Disney isn’t allowing countries to censor their movies. They’re basically saying if you don’t like the film as it is then don’t show it. I actually like this approach over going to a movie and then watching scenes that make no sense because they cut out random parts for various reasons. Still don’t understand how Basic Instinct ever got released in Kuwait…
On a similar note, just read an article about how a Lebanese movie distributor thought there was a mix-up with the Pulp Fiction reels so they edited the movie to play linearly. Not only that but they were also editing Tarantino’s other movies to make them shorter because they felt they were too long. Check the article out its hilarious: https://english.alaraby.co.uk/opinion/reel-confusion-lebanons-inglourious-beef-quentin-tarantino
that’s a great link
MoI really concerned all folk in the closet will instantly come out by watching a movie that has little to slight mention of anything queer.
I wonder how and who decides what can and can’t play here. Do they have the latest technology in Gay-O-Meter to check? Did they innovate from their Gaydar? (true story look it up)
Oh man those were the good old days! For those who don’t know about this you can check this old post out
https://248am.com/mark/news/welcome-to-100-straight-kuwait/
Not really, it’s more about protecting the underage as the idiots here find it hard to implement pg13 / R- rated movies. Anyways imo It’s sickening how movies & shows are focusing alot on “acceptance”where they have lost the plot.