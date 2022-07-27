For those of you who were looking forward to watching the latest installment of the movie Thor at the cinemas here, you’re going to have to find another place.

According to Alqabas, the Ministry of Information has banned the screening of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ in Kuwait due to scenes that include gay characters. This shouldn’t come as a surprise anymore, and similar to previous movies that included gay characters, it’s mostly likely going to get banned in other neighboring countries as well.