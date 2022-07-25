Is the Sahel app really only in Arabic? I keep thinking there must be an English option somewhere and I just can’t find it because it doesn’t make sense that an app as important as Sahel is only in Arabic. I’m terrible at reading Arabic so I struggle to use the app, so how do people who don’t know any Arabic use it?
Use another mobile with Google translator using its camera option. Onyl workaround at the moment.
Life Pro Tip: Screenshot the page and then import the photo into the translate app on the same phone.
Yes definitely, but if you want to move thru. Menu’s to find the right option, screenshotting each page would take more time thank using a phone on top of it
Do you have a source to provide us information if the GOV is planning to launch Sahel Engilish version as it’s is a Major app interlinked with MOI.
I needed a police clearance certificate for my daughter. Managed to create an appointment for fingerprint using the app, and then the police report itself is delivered via the app. It’s great as far as functionality is concerned. Just wish they translate it soon.
Learn the language; flies off
Surely, the other option must be to get out of the country.
‘Chuckled’.. usually, people tend to learn a language after x amount of years. Surprisingly Calvin, for the amount of hate you have, I’m shocked you haven’t left yet 😄
Came here to say just that. These same people will say things like ive lived here my whole life and my father too and his father before him but they cant speak/read a lick of arabic or even show interest in the language/culture.
I have a track record of sarcastic comments if you’ve read them on other posts. Speaking of this app, it literally says “SAHEL” on the splash screen in English. If they could do that, why didn’t they add an English interface? Adding it is not that hard either, all they need to do is run those strings in a translator and add a dozen more lines of code for the language switch. Also, you need to know English to use software to develop such apps. Is their source code in Arabic? no. I’m not coming to any conclusion because I’m hoping they’ll update this for the hundreds of thousands of non-arabic speaking residents.
Clearly they aren’t qualified enough to work elsewhere & are lucky enough Kuwait is a safe haven for such people. So they end up living miserably & whine for the rest of their lives.. oh well🤷♂️
So the issue is expats and their unrealistic demands and not the fact that an app that is meant for the local population made up mostly of expats is in a language that most can’t read.
To use a simple app, one must learn a whole language.. yeah that sounds logical 👌🏻
Do you have any idea why a lot of non-arabic speaking expats don’t easily learn Arabic despite living here for so long? Because of racial and geographical segregation. Non-arabic speaking expats are so much more likely to live, interact, work and bond with people who can speak English or their own native tongue in Kuwait. Also, they live in areas that are expat dense where English is just as prevalent as Arabic. There is no real need to learn another language as a result, except in the case of this app that may be used thrice a year. Non-Arab expats raised here do not speak Arabic in school nor at home. They only learn very basic Arabic just to pass school tests and then forget about it after they graduate. If locals and expats were given equal rights and co-existed, we’d see a whole new generation of expats who are non-Arab by ancestry but have a good command of Arabic.
Its funny because you make the excuse of geographical location for not learning arabic. However geographical location suddenly is not an issue when it comes to learning/speaking english in the arabian peninsula.
I called them and asked them to explain to me how to get a police certificate. they were helpful.
I dont understand that app, I corrected the spelling of my name in the ministry of interior and for some reason there’s no record of my license only car registration shows up in sahel and mobile id :/
From the posts here and this kuwestion I realized that most people not only cannot read Arabic but also do not understand Arabic when dealing with people here.
Whenever I go to the MOI offices the first thing they complain about is the fact that most people do not know Arabic and that they should learn the language if they expect any good service. Kuwait is a country where Arabic is the language spoken and mainstream here. I had to learn it as my work requires me to and it is stupid to live here for so long and not be proficient in their local language and culture/traditions.
Not everyone has lived in Kuwait for a long time. There are new expats coming in every day and they can’t be expected to learn the language overnight just so they can use an app or get paperwork at the MOI done.
if non arabic speaking people are required to use this app then they should definitely provide the English version. Its just that its not a priority now. Thats all.
Some day the mudeer will change , a new guy will come and he will get it change.
So wait for that Mudeer. Till then Google is God.