Walking around malls is a great way to hit your steps goal, especially if it’s too hot outside or if you don’t live near any walking tracks. But how many steps is each lap of a mall, and how many calories do you burn? To find out, I visited various malls around Kuwait and completed one lap of each while tracking my steps and calorie burn using my Apple Watch.
While my data isn’t scientific, I established some rules to ensure consistency. I did one lap only and I started and ended my walk in the same spot. I did not travel up or down escalators, but I did travel to the different phases and extensions if I could do so without changing floors. I also tried to walk at the same brisk pace. Your data might differ from mine, but it should be good enough to give you a rough idea of what to expect.
I’ve ranked my top six favorite malls based on a number of factors, including steps per lap, parking availability, overall convenience, the width of the mall floor, and visual stimulation during the walk. Here are my top 6:
#1 The Avenues
3,211 steps
33min 5sec
2.52km
174cal
#2 360 Mall
1464 steps
16min 14sec
1.19km
85cal
#3 Assima
569 steps
5min 51sec
0.43km
30cal
#4 Souq Sharq
706 steps
6min 25sec
0.48km
35cal
#5 Al Kout Mall
549 steps
5min 29sec
0.40km
27cal
#6 Marina Mall
664 steps
7min 58sec
0.56km
38cal
2 replies on “The 6 Best Malls to Get Your Steps”
You should give Boulevard Mall a try. I see lots of people taking walks on the mezzanine floor.
Surplus parking as well :)
i don’t like the mall at all, but i do like the outdoor park