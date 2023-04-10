The 6 Best Malls to Get Your Steps

Walking around malls is a great way to hit your steps goal, especially if it’s too hot outside or if you don’t live near any walking tracks. But how many steps is each lap of a mall, and how many calories do you burn? To find out, I visited various malls around Kuwait and completed one lap of each while tracking my steps and calorie burn using my Apple Watch.

While my data isn’t scientific, I established some rules to ensure consistency. I did one lap only and I started and ended my walk in the same spot. I did not travel up or down escalators, but I did travel to the different phases and extensions if I could do so without changing floors. I also tried to walk at the same brisk pace. Your data might differ from mine, but it should be good enough to give you a rough idea of what to expect.

I’ve ranked my top six favorite malls based on a number of factors, including steps per lap, parking availability, overall convenience, the width of the mall floor, and visual stimulation during the walk. Here are my top 6:

#1 The Avenues

3,211 steps

33min 5sec

2.52km

174cal

#2 360 Mall

1464 steps

16min 14sec

1.19km

85cal

#3 Assima

569 steps

5min 51sec

0.43km

30cal

#4 Souq Sharq

706 steps

6min 25sec

0.48km

35cal

#5 Al Kout Mall

549 steps

5min 29sec

0.40km

27cal

#6 Marina Mall

664 steps

7min 58sec

0.56km

38cal