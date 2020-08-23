For some odd reason, it’s actually pretty difficult to find a picture of the original Arby’s that opened up in Kuwait back in the 80s. But a follower on twitter managed to find one taken by a US soldier back in 1991 called Keith O’Brien. According to Keith, this photo was taken right after the war. He was assigned as a driver/bodyguard of a Brigade Commander and he wanted to see Kuwait City. Up till then, they had only been in Saudi, Iraq, and Bahrain so they drove around and he took some photos of various places which you can see here.
Two of the most memorable things about this Arby’s for me was the touch screen ordering system which was super way ahead of its time, and the arcade machines in the basement.
Thanks @Alblogy
#BringBackPizzaItalia
Is the building behind it the one that had the first Wendy’s before it closed down?
And didn’t this Arby’s later become Hungry Bunny and then BK?
Yeah that location but it went from Arby’s to Burger King I think, don’t recall it ever being a Hungry Bunny but now that you mention it, it does kinda sound familiar 🤔
It is Mc Donalds now :)
Well technically the whole thing got demolished and McDonald’s in now in the new building that came up in its place
This Arby’s location was the coolest thing for me in Kuwait with the touch screens.
It seemed like something from the future.
I actually had a birthday there lol I remember there was duel gun arcade game with a lifesize talking cowboy and I would always lose
Oh my god yes! I remember that!!
I remember this Arby’s in the 90’s
I remember that 7-Up billboard was still around back when I was little. Nice to know that building was always burger-shaped.