A new only organic specialist supermarket opened up yesterday called Danke. The supermarket carries a variety of organic foodstuff as well as biodegradable and recycled household items. Yesterday actually happened to be the first day they opened and so they were still busy setting up the place. The bakery for example was not functional last night but should be up and running by the time you read this post.

They’re in a soft launch phase but other than the freezers and the bakery the shelves were all stacked with products from various brands including Alinor, Allos, Bauckhof, Biovegan, Byodo, Lubs, and many more. They also had a small fresh produce section.

The owner happened to be there while I was checking out the place and he told me that although Danke is a local brand the concept was brought in from Germany. That would explain why all the brands I saw were European and mostly German. While trying to dig up info on the brand I noticed they also have an app. I just installed the app and it seems to contain all their products but not sure if it’s working yet. You can download it and check it out yourself here.

The place looks great so it’s worth passing by and checking out. They’re currently open from 8AM to 12AM and are located in the basement of Burj Jassem in Kuwait City. If you don’t know where that is, here is the link to Google Maps. They’re also on Instagram @danke_kw