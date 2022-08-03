Dry Drink is an online store that sells non-alcoholic drinks. It’s a UAE-based company but they do deliver in Kuwait by the next day so they must have a local warehouse. I have zero interest in non-alcoholic drinks and I don’t understand why people drink them (there are better-tasting drinks if you don’t want alcohol).
But, if you’re one of those people who enjoy the taste of non-alcoholic gin (🤢) or other drinks, Dry Drink seems to have a good variety of options, most of which I haven’t come across before.
They offer free delivery if you order 30KD or more worth of drinks and they offer taster bundles which is a good way to try a variety of different drinks on a budget. If you want to check it out, here is the link.
Either this is for previous alcoholics, or future alcoholics.
Waste of time and life
Malt beer has health benefits
It is very easy to understand, it’s against the religion and alcohol is terrible for the body :p
Its not terrible for the body.
In a study, it was found that even though the highest consumption of beef was in France, France also had a low number of heart related deaths. The reason was concluded to be that most of the French people have a glass of wine after each meal.
Its called the French paradox.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/French_paradox
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2276147/
Maybe a healthier alternative since alcohol causes 7 types of cancer ;-)
https://www.cancerresearchuk.org/about-cancer/causes-of-cancer/alcohol-and-cancer
Yeah but everything causes cancer. Just google your favorite food like burgers or whatever and the word cancer and you’ll find an article saying it causes cancer. Just yesterday there was an article about how ice cream makes people stupider 🤷🏼♂️
True. One of the biggest causes of cancer I can think of is tobacco. Its time to ban it completely for the newer generations. I am actually surprised to see the number of small boys in Kuwait smoking. I thought that the newer kids don’t find smoking cool anymore. Not seen much in other countries.