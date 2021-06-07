There is this really great grills restaurant in the Salmiya Co-op mall that’s been there since the early 80s. What caught my attention the first time I saw it a few years ago was the cool-looking vintage sign outside the shop. It’s a really tiny place with just 4 tables and caters mostly to takeaway. They have Lebanese-style kebab and grills and it’s very affordable. The Kebab plate is 1.250 for 5 skewers, and hummus is 500fils.
The reason I’m posting about this place is the other day while having dinner there I realized something. Nearly everyone working there was over 60 years old. The waiter looks like he’s in his late 70s or 80s and the other staff not that far behind. With the new law that was implemented last year deporting expats over 60 without degrees, none of the staff at the place would remain. I thought it was pretty sad since most of them have probably been working there together like a small family since forever. Now because of the new law, they’d all be forced to separate and leave.
Even the chai haleeb guy in the shop across from the grill’s place is over 60 years old and would also have to leave. It’s so upsetting!
All these old staff you see at your favorite old-school restaurants aren’t going to be there for long. So pass by and appreciate them and the experience before it’s too late.
Thanks Mark for sharing, will surely passby
It’s sad. Seems like they’re forming this new committee to study the situation. Something Kuwait always does, come up with a new law without any thorough study. Get back lash from general public. Back track to study the law and amend it to something a little less controversial.
i really hope something is done about this
this is one of the best MASHAWI (grilled) restaurant in Kuwait the owner ( ABU TAREQ) and most of the workers is from Syria Alebo (HALAB) i used to go there with my father when i was 10 – 11 years old and still i cant visit Kuwait and do not stop by him till now ..
so sad that this place will be history soon with the new unfair law :(
You bring a lot of good memories. Salmiya Co Op Mall are one of old fashion mall that still alive. The customers in Chai Haleeb cafe have daily diwaniya there since late 90’s.
If you visit the grill restaurant again ask for there signature salad!
Whats the location of this place ? There are way too many co-ops in salmiya.
I had the google maps link in the post but here it is as well مشويات جمعية السالميه
+965 2574 5996
https://goo.gl/maps/UDhnGLHM6DQtCTLGA
Yeah. The whole building and especially that sign scream 80s. I’m kinda fascinated by the 70s & 80s remnants I find here and there.
Too bad the one time I ordered from there will be the last coz the food sucked balls.
Yeah it was all old folks who clearly started this as a family business almost 40 years ago. Crappy food aside, it’s a shame to lose them to this stupid-ass law.
I don’t think the food is crappy at all, it’s great actually but probably doesn’t deliver well
Being an expat, I am not supposed suggest in country’s law but yesterday one old man meet me who is working as watch repairer since 32 years in Kuwait and has crossed 60, which made him leave this country once his residency expired. He told me that I have invested a big part of my life in this country I am sure that I have contributed together with all citizen and expats in the growth, and suddenly a law comes in action and ask us to leave… that is not fair.
So, my suggestion which I shared with him was that government should give at least some time to wind up as whatever anyone is doing any work, any business that’s belongs to himself and not of the government. So, like those who have crossed 60’s they should have at least 5 years of time (that’s my opinion) to gather and shift their things which can be gradually decrease every year (the time frame) and those who are 55 years old will be knowing that there time is coming in 5 years so that the can plan accordingly.
There’s a new report on social media saying they are considering reversing on that decision feel free to help support the movement against this unjust law by signing the petition
http://chng.it/N6KZBJHrcj
Thanks for starting this. Signed !
We used to go here when I was a kid. Aleppo cuisine is the best!
Darn, I miss that place.
There was a Filipino/Chinese resto on the other side as well.
Thx mark for this info
There used to be an Indian Restaurant as well which used to have some of the best chapatis (paratas)
It’s still there but never tried it, it’s always empty when i pass by.