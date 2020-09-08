Back in 2011 KDD dropped the old school names and packaging for some of their ice creams and replaced them with the generic Blitz name and packaging. But, it looks like KDD is bringing back the original names and designs again. The KDD app is now showing Failaka, Burgan and Columbia again as well as some other new items like lolly sticks.
I don’t know if this a temporary marketing thing or not but I hope it stays. I also hope they’re not gonna kill off the lolly pyramids and replace them with these new sticks. Also KDD, why did you close down the KDD store near my place in Salmiya??
via @inspirededibles
Nostalgia overload. Not that I ever liked the columbia one but still. Sanfur has always been and will always be Sanfur which was the best.
Woo hooo .. happy days ..I’m gonna get a couple dozen boxes of Columbia just for old times sake . And yeah KDD please dont mess with the lolly pyramids . They are a classic that define the KDD brand and should be left alone
I always liked their banana lollies. . . .