Back in June McDonalds closed down their Gulf Road location but looks like they’re coming back again but in a new location. McDonalds will be taking over the old Ruby Tuesday location right next to the Kuwait Towers which I think is a better spot than their previous one. There’s a lot more parking and it’s right under the Kuwait Towers so it definitely has a better view.
No idea on when they’re opening but it would be safe to assume it would be sometime over the next few months.
you mean ruby Tuesday!?
yes just fixed it!
Oh this is awesome !! :)
I for one am not happy .We are all ready known for obesity now when an aerial photo of our iconic towers gets taken you will see the the Mc Donalds large golden arches next to it.