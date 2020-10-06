A couple of days ago I found out that Momo Zaa (review here), the cute hole in the wall Bhutanese restaurant in Salmiya had to close down due to the pandemic. But, they’re still offering delivery from a different location including frozen momos. So if you tried visiting them and were disappointed not to find them, check out their Instagram @momozaa.kwt for info on how to order.
How much do the frozen momos cost per packet/dozen?
Sorry I don’t work for them, you need to ask them
Maybe start adding that as a disclaimer below every post now xD
Lol I should