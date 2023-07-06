MrBeast Burger is a burger concept by the super popular internet personality MrBeast. If you haven’t heard of him, he has over 165 million subscribers on YouTube and is mostly known for his extravagant stunts and challenges videos.
MrBeast Burger is popping up in Kuwait tomorrow (July 7) and for one day only. Talabat will be hosting MrBeast Burger and they’ll be going live around 11AM. Delivery will be to most of Kuwait except for Mangaf, Sabahiya and Jahra.
The burger reviews online are pretty mixed, but based on MrBeasts popularity, I’d assume Talabat are going to be pretty busy tomorrow.
7 replies on “MrBeast Burgers in Kuwait Tomorrow”
The weird thing about this, is that he recently announced he will be discontinuing the MrBeast Burger, primarily due to it’s inconsistency in terms of quality
He deleted the tweet, he’s working with a food company on it
He deleted those tweets + he had a tweet that it isn’t actually his decision
Sure. I’ll give it a try.
Looks like meats back on the menu boys!
This is so weird, I never expected it would come to Kuwait. UAE maybe, but Kuwait? We didn’t even get the BTS meal at McDonald’s, but UAE got it! 😂
i think we have it here for a popup because its already with talabat in the UAE
https://www.instagram.com/p/CcavikKL_ef/
Funny, when I decide to go vegetarian he shows up in Kuwait. Maybe I’ll try the grilled cheese sandwich